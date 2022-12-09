TELCA 2022 Winners: Best Business Solution – Innovation & Technology

The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) returned with a bang at the Science & Industry Museum in Manchester recognising and rewarding the best energy consultants and brokers in the industry.

The star-studded ceremony saw EMC2 take home the Best Business Solution – Innovation & Technology award sponsored by sponsored by Optima Technology.

Naveed Shaikh, Senior Energy Consultant at EMC2, said: “This really means a lot to me and I am a firm believer the decarbonisation-wide energy efficiency and I think this award will keep me and my company energised for the future.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.