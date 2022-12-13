“EU could face 30bcm gas shortage next year”

EU countries could still face a gas shortage next year if Russia further cuts supplies, the European Commission and the International Energy Agency said on Monday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters earlier today: “Despite the action that we have taken, we might still face a gap of up to 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas next year.”

The statement was part of a press conference in Brussels, during which Ms von der Leyen and International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol presented the key findings of a new report titled “How to Avoid Gas Shortages in the EU in 2023”.

The new report highlights that 2023 may well be more challenging than 2022 for Europe’s efforts to avoid gas shortages.

The report sets out the practical actions that can close that gap while avoiding strains for European consumers and for international markets.

The IEA suggests there need to be faster improvements in energy efficiency – the report recommends expanding existing programmes and increasing support measures for home renovations and the adoption of efficient appliances and lighting.

To speed up permitting for renewables, the report also proposes adding administrative resources and simplifying procedures. It also proposes more financial support for heat pumps and changes to tax laws that penalise electrification.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said: “The EU has made significant progress in reducing reliance on Russian natural gas supplies, but it is not out of the danger zone yet.

“Many of the circumstances that allowed EU countries to fill their storage site ahead of this winter may well not be repeated in 2023. The IEA’s new analysis shows that a stronger push on energy efficiency, renewables, heat pumps and simple energy saving actions is vital to head off the risk of shortages and further vicious price spikes next year.”