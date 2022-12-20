Which parts of the UK will save the most on energy this winter?

Areas of the UK that will save the most on energy bills this winter will do so due to the boilers installed in their homes.

That’s according to research by uSwitch, outlining the parts of the country that boast the most energy efficient central heating systems.

This has been decided using various factors, including EPC level, the average cost of heating and the efficiency level of hot water in the area.

The City of London secures top spot, with a 9.87 out of 10 score.

Glasgow comes second with a score of 9.72 – and is then followed by three other boroughs within the capital for the best place to heat your home; Hammersmith, Islington and Hackney.

If you live within the City of London you pay the least to heat your home – £375.65 – but this price is offset by the cost of living in that area, the research suggests.

The reason homes within the city cost the least to keep warm is due to the proximity of buildings and surrounding warmth.

The worst place to own a boiler is Eilean Siar in Scotland, where the average annual heating cost is more than £1,000.

Castle-Point, Chiltern, Melton and South-Bucks all make up the remaining worst places to heat your home – all with a boiler rating of less than 0.57 out of 10.