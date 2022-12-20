Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Tata Steel becomes greener!

Port Talbot blast furnaces will be upgraded to reduce the site’s carbon footprint by about 160,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 20 December 2022
Image: Chris Goddard / Shutterstock

Tata Steel has announced that a programme of improvements at its Port Talbot blast furnaces will reduce the site’s carbon footprint by about 160,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

The two Port Talbot furnaces, which currently produce around 3.6 million tonnes of liquid iron each year, are powered by high-pressure ‘hot blast’ air that is superheated to temperatures of more than 1,100°C.

Recycled on-site process gases are used to heat the air in seven refractory-brick-lined ‘stoves’ before it is injected into the furnaces.

The improvement project in three of the seven stoves will upgrade the burners that generate heat,

Project Manager Andrew McGregor, who is in charge of the improvement programme, said: “Stoves are absolutely critical to the running of our blast furnaces.

“Any loss of efficiency in heating the air means we either have to use more gas than is optimum, or we have to replace that lost energy by using more metallurgical coke to chemically reduce the iron ore inside the furnaces.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast