Efficiency & Environment

NYSERDA makes more than $12m available for carbon-neutral projects

The funding will accelerate decarbonisation and economic development in disadvantaged communities

Big Zero Report 2022

Mahin Khan
More Articles
Wednesday 21 December 2022
One of CS Energy's solar farms. Image: CS Energy

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has awarded $12 million (£9.8m) to 10 projects under the Carbon-Neutral Community Economic Development programme.

The 10 projects under this scheme will be focused on disadvantaged communities. This will support the state’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA said: “As we transition to carbon-neutrality in the buildings sector, NYSERDA is pleased to support projects like these that are revitalising their communities, while showcasing energy efficiency, electrification and the use of on-site renewable energy in support of the State’s emissions reduction goals.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast