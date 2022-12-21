NYSERDA makes more than $12m available for carbon-neutral projects

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has awarded $12 million (£9.8m) to 10 projects under the Carbon-Neutral Community Economic Development programme.

The 10 projects under this scheme will be focused on disadvantaged communities. This will support the state’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA said: “As we transition to carbon-neutrality in the buildings sector, NYSERDA is pleased to support projects like these that are revitalising their communities, while showcasing energy efficiency, electrification and the use of on-site renewable energy in support of the State’s emissions reduction goals.”