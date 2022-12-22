‘EU gas emissions hit highest level in four years’

Europe’s greenhouse gas emissions hit the largest level since 2018 this year.

That’s according to analysis by climate business Kayrros, claiming that both the cold snap and push back towards coal and fossil fuels to combat Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have taken their toll.

The study states that for each month of 2022, Europe increased its imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) – with the US exporting the most to the continent.

Satellite imagery was used in the report to determine the emission levels produced from industrial activity, with the findings ratified by the European Environmental Energy Agency.

This year’s gas power emissions recently reached 1.17 million tonnes per day, which Kayrros explained is the highest level recorded since it began monitoring in 2016.

Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands were responsible for two-thirds of these gas emissions, the analysis alleges.