Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Is Hybrid the future?

Toyota will start production in the UK for its fifth-generation electric powertrain

Big Zero Report 2022

Mahin Khan
More Articles
Thursday 22 December 2022
Image: josefkubes / Shutterstock

Toyota is investing in the UK to start the European production of its fifth-generation hybrid electric powertrain.

The power train will use lighter and more compact electric motors which will further lower the carbon emissions compared to the current system.

Toyota is also investing €77 million (£67m) in Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland (TMMP), the European centre for production of the hybrid electric transmission, including motor-generators and electrical components.

Marvin Cooke, Toyota Motor Europe Executive Vice President for Manufacturing, said: “Hybrid technology now features in 85 and 70% respectively of the engines and transmissions produced at TMUK and TMMP, which is a reflection of the ever-growing customer demand for Toyota hybrid products.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast