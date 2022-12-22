Is Hybrid the future?

Toyota is investing in the UK to start the European production of its fifth-generation hybrid electric powertrain.

The power train will use lighter and more compact electric motors which will further lower the carbon emissions compared to the current system.

Toyota is also investing €77 million (£67m) in Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland (TMMP), the European centre for production of the hybrid electric transmission, including motor-generators and electrical components.

Marvin Cooke, Toyota Motor Europe Executive Vice President for Manufacturing, said: “Hybrid technology now features in 85 and 70% respectively of the engines and transmissions produced at TMUK and TMMP, which is a reflection of the ever-growing customer demand for Toyota hybrid products.”