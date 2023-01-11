Sunak slammed for using RAF jet to travel from London to Leeds

Rishi Sunak came under fire on Tuesday for using a 14-seat RAF jet to fly from London to Leeds.

Number 10 posted photos online showing the Prime Minister boarding the jet for the 36-minute journey.

Sunak used the jet to travel 200 miles to the Rutland Healthcare Centre at Leeds Community Healthcare to promote the government’s commitment to spend £200 million to buy thousands of extra care home beds.

A group of MPs questioned whether this purpose can justify the decision to take an RAF jet.

Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said: “Families will be rightly angered by this show of extravagance by Rishi Sunak.

“Patients and staff are crying out for action from this government in the midst of a crisis in our NHS while the Prime Minister jets from London to Leeds for a photo op.”

Adrian Ramsay, Co-Leader of the Green Party told Sky News: “Private jets are estimated to be between five and 14 times more polluting than commercial flights and 50 times more polluting than taking a train.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters yesterday: “The transport the Prime Minister takes will vary and is always done with any interests of most effective use of time, enabling him to get around the entirety of the UK when there is a great deal of pressure on his time.”

ELN has approached Number 10 for comment.