Wimbledon wins the energy match!

Wimbledon cannot only ace other cities in tennis but also in preserving the UK’s energy history!

Workers from UK Power Networks helped restore a historic ‘museum piece’ on the streets of Wimbledon, a 19th-century electricity substation.

The restoration project preserved a Grade two-listed substation – the specific substation is considered as an important part of the UK’s engineering history as it was one of the first to be installed to distribute power to homes in Wimbledon when electricity first came to southwest London.

Asif Malik, a trustee at the Wimbledon Society, said: “The Society highlighted the plight of the landmark and campaigned for its conservation over the years.

“It is particularly commendable that the restoration work commissioned by UK Power Networks has been carried out to a very high standard, restoring the unit to its original condition, including the paint colour that was carefully selected after paint analysis.”