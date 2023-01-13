Finance & Markets

Octopus launches hydrogen delivery partnership

Octopus Hydrogen has partnered with Greenenergy to deliver hydrogen refuelling units to its customers

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 13 January 2023
Image: Octopus Hydrogen

Octopus Hydrogen and Greenergy Flexigrid have partnered for the collection and delivery of green hydrogen to customers.

The NanoSUN mobile refuelling units will be transported by Greenergy and allow delivery, storage and dispensing of green hydrogen on customer sites.

The first delivery was completed last month, with more scheduled for 2023.

The hydrogen arm of Octopus Energy Group supplies green hydrogen as a service in the UK, Europe and Australia.

Octopus Hydrogen aims to help sectors which cannot be decarbonised easily through electrification, including heavy goods transportation, industrial applications and aviation.

Will Rowe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Hydrogen, said: “The efficient transportation of green hydrogen direct to where customers need it is a core part of what we offer.”

