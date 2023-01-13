Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Centrica expects near eightfold rise in earnings amid energy crisis

The owner of British Gas has said it continued to deliver “strong operational performance” in the last quarter of 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 13 January 2023
Image: Centrica

British Gas owner has said it expects to see a nearly eightfold increase in its earnings in 2022.

The group said it is likely to report full-year adjusted earnings per share of above 30p – this outstrips the 4p a share reported in 2021.

Centrica added: “Cash generation has also been good and we expect 2022 closing net cash to be above £1 billion.”

In July 2022, presenting its half-year results, Britain’s largest energy supplier said its adjusted operating profit increased five-fold in the first six months of the year.

