Centrica expects near eightfold rise in earnings amid energy crisis

British Gas owner has said it expects to see a nearly eightfold increase in its earnings in 2022.

The group said it is likely to report full-year adjusted earnings per share of above 30p – this outstrips the 4p a share reported in 2021.

Centrica added: “Cash generation has also been good and we expect 2022 closing net cash to be above £1 billion.”

In July 2022, presenting its half-year results, Britain’s largest energy supplier said its adjusted operating profit increased five-fold in the first six months of the year.