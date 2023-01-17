Council vows to block traffic emissions cameras

Liberal-Democrats-run Sutton Council has unveiled its intention to fight against the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) by blocking any potential measure supporting its implementation.

In an announcement, Sutton Liberal Democrats stated: “We are concerned that the costs will be shouldered by people already struggling to get by in a difficult time, including small business owners and key workers.

“Sutton Council will not be signing a Section 8 agreement with Transport for London, which means we are not cooperating and no Sutton Council funds or resources will be spent on installing ULEZ cameras.”

The party has called for a scrappage scheme that covers all residents and small businesses in the area, more time for people to switch to compliant vehicles and investment in public transport, including new buses and trams.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told ELN: “The Mayor has been clear that it was not an easy decision to expand the ULEZ London-wide but a necessary one to reduce the capital’s toxic air pollution, tackle the climate emergency and cut congestion in our city.

“Around 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year due to the toxic air in our city with the greatest number of deaths attributable to air pollution in London’s outer boroughs, which the ULEZ doesn’t currently cover.

“The Mayor has listened to Londoners throughout this process, which is why he’s announced the biggest scrappage scheme yet – £11o million – to help the Londoners who need it most, including charities, low income and disabled Londoners, micro-businesses and sole traders.

“Every penny raised by the expansion will be reinvested back into delivering public transport, including the biggest ever expansion of bus routes in outer London.”