UK renewables ‘takes electricity generation top spot’

Wind, hydro and solar generated 34TWh of electricity since 1st October, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 19 January 2023
Image: Brian Clifford / Shutterstock

Renewable energy projects across the UK overtook gas in power generation.

That’s according to analysis by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), which estimates that between the 1st October 2022 and 13th January 2023, power generated by wind, hydro and solar reached 34TWh.

The report suggests this is 2TWh more than electricity generated by gas power stations over the same period.

Experts said generating the same amount of power using gas power stations would have required 68TWh of gas.

This is equivalent to 7.4 million homes’ gas use for the entire winter, or 78 tankers of liquified natural gas, according to the ECIU.

Jess Ralston, Head of Energy at ECIU, said: “Wind has chosen a good year to overtake gas given how expensive gas has become and questions around its security of supply.

“Speeding up investment in our power grid will enable more of this cheap, natural energy to flow to homes, so bringing down bills.”

