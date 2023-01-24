Is the UK green jobs boom in decline?

Job offers in British low carbon sectors have fallen in the last couple of years.

New research by the London School of Economics’ Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment suggests the share of low carbon jobs being advertised declined significantly from 1.8% in 2012 to 1.1 in 2018.

The report’s authors, who analysed online job posting data, estimate the share of advertised green employment increased to 1.6% in 2021, but still remained well below the level seen a decade ago.

In both the US and the UK, low carbon jobs account for a relatively small share of jobs advertised, averaging 1.4% in the UK between 2012 and 2021 and 1.35% in the US between 2010 and 2019, according to the study.

A government spokesperson said: “The UK is leading the world on tackling climate change – in fact we have cut emissions by over 44% since 1990 while growing our economy by 76%.

“This net zero transition will provide huge opportunities for UK jobs, investment, innovation and exports – since late 2020 our policies have supported 68,000 green jobs.”