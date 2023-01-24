Centrica to turn a former gas-fired power plant into a green energy hub

A former gas generator in North Yorkshire will soon be transformed into a green energy hub.

Centrica has announced the acquisition of the four-acre former Knaption Generating Station and unveiled plans to develop a 28MW battery on the site.

The energy company will also explore how the site of the 42MW power plant could be used for off-grid hydrogen production.

The multimillion-pound deal is part of Centrica Business Solutions’ ambition to create a 900MW portfolio of solar and battery assets by 2026.

Greg McKenna, Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said: “Taking an old fossil fuel asset and revitalising it to help advance the decarbonisation of the grid not only fuels the right thing to do from a sustainability point of view but aligns with our strategy.

“We are quickly acquiring a portfolio of assets that can play an important role in facilitating a net zero future for the UK.”