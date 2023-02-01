Trust issues and concerns over heat network zoning, government study shows

The implementation of heat network zoning faces a range of challenges, new research suggests.

The government had previously launched consultation about the delivery of heat network zoning in England – in a heat network zone, all new buildings, large public sector and large non-domestic buildings – as well as larger domestic premises which are currently communally heated – would be required to connect to a heat network within a prescribed timeframe.

Heat network zoning is considered as an important policy tool to accelerate the heat decarbonisation of buildings.

Findings from a government report show that just 58% of private sector organisations trust their local authority to oversee heat network zones and local councils were ranked second and fourth, respectively, for being the most trusted source of information on heat networks by social housing residents and domestic owner-occupiers.

The social research, which was undertaken to inform the development of future heat networks zoning policy, also reveals that local authorities see themselves playing a “strategic role” in planning and overseeing heat network zoning.

At the same time, councils raise concerns about the “insufficient capacity within the public sector to deliver against the scale of the challenge”.

The survey also suggests fewer than half the survey respondents living in owner-occupied homes had previously heard of heat networks.