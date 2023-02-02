Finance & Markets

Shell Energy launches monthly prize draw for customers reducing energy use

The prizes will be awarded to customers participating in the firm’s scheme which supports National Grid’s Demand Flexibility Service

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 2 February 2023
Image: Shell Energy

Shell Energy has said it will offer £10,000 in monthly prizes to incentivise more customers to switch off their appliances during peak times.

The energy supplier has unveiled the ‘Smart Flex’ scheme which supports the National Grid‘s Demand Flexibility Service.

Last week, two live events of the programme took place with more than a million households participating and saving on their bills.

Shell Energy said customers who participate in the scheme and reduce their energy usage will automatically receive entries into a monthly prize draw.

Billpayers will have the chance to win one of a hundred £100 vouchers every month and the chance to win an Electric Mini and a Shell Energy home charging pack, worth £30,000.

