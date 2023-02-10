Infrastructure, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

Will the cold snap bring energy blackouts?

Find out from an energy expert how the UK’s energy security fares against the harsh weather

Kiran Bose
Friday 10 February 2023

There is continued speculation at the moment that the cold weather being experienced in the UK could lead to energy blackouts – but how true is this?

Energy expert Wayne Mitchell points out in our latest episode of the Net Hero Podcast that we haven’t had any blackouts yet and haven’t had to resort to our supply of coal to keep the lights on.

This is after a very cold start to 2023 – so how strong does this make the UK’s energy security and what are the last resorts?

Listen to this week’s episode to find out.

