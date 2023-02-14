Homes exporting energy to UK’s grid to be paid more

Good Energy customers who generate power in their homes and feed it into the grid are set to receive more cash.

This follows the launch of a new smart export product for its Feed-in Tariff (FiT) customers.

Customers moving to smart export will receive payment for the actual amount of electricity they export, rather than 50% of what they generate, which is the FiT scheme’s standard estimate of the proportion of power customers export.

A small number of Good Energy customers participated in a pilot scheme in December 2022 and the company now plans to roll the service out to 80,000 customers by the end of 2023.

Nigel Pocklington, Chief Executive Officer of Good Energy, said: “As a leading player in helping homes and businesses generate their own clean power, it’s a big moment not only for Good Energy but for a future decarbonised, decentralised and digitalised electricity grid.

“The switch from deemed to actual metered export for tens of thousands of small generators, and all the data that will provide, is a huge step in making that future a reality.”