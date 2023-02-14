INEOS bags €3.5bn funding for ‘Europe’s greenest’ ethane cracker

INEOS Olefins Belgium has announced it has raised €3.5 billion to support the construction and operation of what is described as the most environmentally sustainable cracker in Europe.

The facility will produce ethylene, a raw material used for a wide range of products, including insulation, lightweight vehicles, plastics for medical as well as technology for renewable energy.

The plant is expected to have the lowest carbon footprint in Europe, three times lower than the average European steam cracker and less than half that of the 10% best performers in Europe.

The chemicals giant has said the plant has the capability of operating entirely with low carbon hydrogen as well as room for a carbon capture facility and future electric furnaces.

Jason Meers, CFO of INEOS Project ONE said: “Project ONE is a game changer for Europe. It will bring new opportunities to the chemical cluster in Antwerp as well as strengthen the resilience of the whole of the European chemical sector.”