Wood burning stoves blamed for massive increase in UK’s toxic air pollution

Wood burning across the UK is responsible for a huge spike in emissions of toxic air pollution.

Particulate Matter (PM) is everything in the air that is not a gas – this is made up of a huge variety of chemical compounds and materials some of which can be toxic.

According to government data, domestic combustion was a major source of particulate matter emissions in 2021, accounting for 16% of PM10 emissions and 27% of PM2.5 emissions.

The government said: “Due to the small size of many of the particles that form PM some of these toxins may enter the bloodstream and be transported around the body, lodging in the heart, brain and other organs.”

The official report suggests most PM emissions in 2o21 came from households burning wood in closed stoves and open fires.

A recent report suggested a 40% increase in wood-burning stove sales as people try to find alternative ways to keep their homes warm and save on energy bills.

It shows that emissions of PM2.5 from domestic wood burning increased by 124% between 2011 and 2021, to represent 21% of total PM2.5. emissions in 2021.