Ofgem updates on the “intensive” review of PPM installations

Ofgem has today written to all energy suppliers setting out the actions it is taking to stamp out poor treatment of vulnerable customers when being forcibly moved onto prepayment meters (PPMs).

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem’s Chief Executive, has stated that the pause on PPM installations Ofgem has asked suppliers to do lasts until 31st March and should include remote switching of smart meters to PPM mode too.

The energy regulator expects that over the next six weeks, it will complete an “intensive” consultation process to redefine the rules and guidance on the use of prepayment meters by energy suppliers.

Next Tuesday, Ofgem is expected to publish an update on the scope and timelines of its Market Compliance Review on prepayment meter warrant installations and remote mode switching.

Mr Brearley said: “Some suppliers have expressed concerns on the levels of customer debt caused by a halt to warrant prepayment meter installation and forced remote switch of smart meters to prepayment mode.

“If this debt cannot be recovered from some customers, then this increases costs for suppliers. We are aware of the difficult balance here as unrecoverable debts from some customers may then be recovered from the bills of paying customers, many of whom are themselves struggling with paying their bills given the wider affordability issue.”