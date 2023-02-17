Storm Otto prompts energy networks take precautions

UK network operators have announced measures to combat the impact of Storm Otto on customers and infrastructure.

This follows an urgent weather warning which has been issued by the Met Office as Storm Otto is predicted to bring up to 80mph winds in Scotland and parts of North East England on Friday.

During a storm objects such as trees and airborne debris can put infrastructure at risk, increasing the risk of a power cut.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) has said the companies which manage the power lines have made preparations, such as: arranging for extra emergency teams to be on standby and proactively contacting over 100,000 customers who are registered for the Priority Services Register.

Joshua Atkins, Head of Communications at ENA, said: “As the bad weather approaches, our advice is prepare, care and share. Prepare by making a plan. Know what to do if storm damage causes a power cut. Care by checking in on people who might need extra help. And finally, share this information so others know what to do.”