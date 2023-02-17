Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK regulator asks Equinor to provide more info about Rosebank

The Rosebank oil and gas field is located 130 kilometres off the coast of the Shetland Islands

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 17 February 2023
Image: Equinor

The Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) has asked Equinor to provide further information for the Rosebank oil and gas field.

The regulator is currently considering the environmental statement and the representations received from the public consultation process in relation to the project.

The field, which is located in the West of Shetland region of the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), boasts water depths of approximately 1,100 metres and is one of the largest undeveloped sites in the area.

Equinor had previously stated the Rosebank field is an oil and gas asset in the UK with “recoverable resources of more than 350 million barrels of oil equivalent”.

The OPRED has said a further assessment is required on the impact of the development on “other habitat forming species, rather than other macrofaunal species”.

The regulator explained that the information needed is “directly relevant to reaching a conclusion on whether the project is likely to have a significant effect on the environment.”

ELN has contacted Equinor – a spokesperson has said the company will respond to the regulator with normal practice.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast