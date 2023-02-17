UK regulator asks Equinor to provide more info about Rosebank

The Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) has asked Equinor to provide further information for the Rosebank oil and gas field.

The regulator is currently considering the environmental statement and the representations received from the public consultation process in relation to the project.

The field, which is located in the West of Shetland region of the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), boasts water depths of approximately 1,100 metres and is one of the largest undeveloped sites in the area.

Equinor had previously stated the Rosebank field is an oil and gas asset in the UK with “recoverable resources of more than 350 million barrels of oil equivalent”.

The OPRED has said a further assessment is required on the impact of the development on “other habitat forming species, rather than other macrofaunal species”.

The regulator explained that the information needed is “directly relevant to reaching a conclusion on whether the project is likely to have a significant effect on the environment.”

ELN has contacted Equinor – a spokesperson has said the company will respond to the regulator with normal practice.