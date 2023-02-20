First time in almost two years, European gas price hits new low

European natural gas futures slumped below €50 (£44.4) for the first time in almost 18 months as the continent’s worst energy crisis in decades seems to recede.

Analysts have stressed that it’s the first time the benchmark natural gas price hit such a level since the build-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They attribute this fall to the mild weather conditions, ample gas storage and countries’ efforts to source alternative energy supplies.

Reports suggest European gas prices have tumbled as much as 85% since August last year – the benchmark, which hit €300 (£266) per megawatt hour in August, was down to £48.10/MWh on Friday.

However, experts have warned that household energy bills are unlikely to fall until summer as suppliers hedged gas and electricity when prices were at much higher levels.

The decline in the wholesale price is expected to be reflected in consumers’ bills later this year.