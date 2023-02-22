Efficiency & Environment

Citizens Advice Cheshire West decides to end involvement in hydrogen village

The nature of the advice asked about Cadent’s project was creating more confusion for residents, the charity has said

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 22 February 2023
Image: Peter_Fleming / Shutterstock

Citizens Advice Cheshire West (CACW) has withdrawn support around Cadent‘s hydrogen village after receiving high call volumes resulting in more confusion about the project.

The Whitby project is a government-backed trial aimed at discovering whether the UK can transition from natural gas to hydrogen, using the existing network.

In a statement, Cadent said: “Cadent had an agreement with CACW to provide independent consumer advice to Whitby residents and to help vulnerable residents complete surveys if requested.

“CACW were not contracted to provide technical advice on the project, however a high proportion of the queries they were receiving were of a technical nature. The agreement with CACW was therefore terminated on 31st January.”

Jason Bishop, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Cheshire West, commented: “Our decision to end involvement in this project is due confusion for residents regarding the nature of the advice we can provide in relation to the technical aspects of this project.

“We have received a number of enquiries from residents regarding the hydrogen project itself, which our advisers are not in a position to answer.

“Our involvement in this project was based on the expectation of providing independent advice for the residents of Whitby Village on our existing areas of expertise such as debt, welfare and consumer rights. So it is not appropriate to continue any formal involvement in this project.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast