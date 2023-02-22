Citizens Advice Cheshire West decides to end involvement in hydrogen village

Citizens Advice Cheshire West (CACW) has withdrawn support around Cadent‘s hydrogen village after receiving high call volumes resulting in more confusion about the project.

The Whitby project is a government-backed trial aimed at discovering whether the UK can transition from natural gas to hydrogen, using the existing network.

In a statement, Cadent said: “Cadent had an agreement with CACW to provide independent consumer advice to Whitby residents and to help vulnerable residents complete surveys if requested.

“CACW were not contracted to provide technical advice on the project, however a high proportion of the queries they were receiving were of a technical nature. The agreement with CACW was therefore terminated on 31st January.”

Jason Bishop, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Cheshire West, commented: “Our decision to end involvement in this project is due confusion for residents regarding the nature of the advice we can provide in relation to the technical aspects of this project.

“We have received a number of enquiries from residents regarding the hydrogen project itself, which our advisers are not in a position to answer.

“Our involvement in this project was based on the expectation of providing independent advice for the residents of Whitby Village on our existing areas of expertise such as debt, welfare and consumer rights. So it is not appropriate to continue any formal involvement in this project.”