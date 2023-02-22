Government urged to axe EV ‘pavement tax’

The government has been urged to cut the VAT rates on public electric vehicle (EV) charging, in line with the 5% rate for those who charge at home.

New research shows some areas face 90% higher VAT costs at public chargers than at home charging.

EV campaign group FairCharge suggests there is a “shocking disparity” between areas most ready for the switch to EVs and those in need of greater government support.

While, on average, 38% of UK households can’t charge at home, new data reveals that this reaches

90% in areas of London and Glasgow, 80% in parts of Portsmouth and Edinburgh and 75% in parts of

Birmingham.

Campaigners urge the government to equalise the VAT rates for public and home EV charging so that those unable to charge at home are not unfairly disadvantaged.

Quentin Willson, motor journalist and Founder of the FairCharge campaign, said: “America and Europe can clearly see the massive economic, social, and public health benefits of electrification. If we’re not careful the UK will claim last place in the race for global investment and become the land of diesel-driving dinosaurs.

“The Chancellor should use the Spring Statement to make a generational commitment to the future of UK electrification to create investment confidence for the industry, increase energy security, and help clean up our urban air. Cutting VAT on public charging is essential.

“The Treasury is disadvantaging drivers by forcing them to pay four times the rate of VAT simply because they don’t have a driveway. These higher costs are also slowing EV adoption.”

A HM Treasury spokesperson told ELN: “Since 2020, the number of new EV registrations increased by 76% and we continue to invest £2.5 billion to help encourage uptake and fund the rollout of charging infrastructure across the UK.”