Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Ofgem to unveil new energy price cap next week

Energy bills are set to increase as the level of the government’s Energy Price Guarantee will rise

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 22 February 2023
Image: Chones / Shutterstock

Britain’s energy regulator is expected to announce the new price cap next week.

The new energy price cap will come into play on the 1st of April.

The price cap, which is a cap on a unit of gas and electricity with standing charges taken into account, sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers for each kilowatt hour of energy they use.

The government has already said that its Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) will rise to £3,000 in April,

Currently, under the EPG, households with a ‘typical’ amount of energy usage, paying by direct debit, would currently pay £2,500 a year.

From 1st April 2023, prices are predicted to rise by 20% on average, meaning the energy bills for a typical household will increase.

A few days ago, Cornwall Insight predicted that the level of the price cap in April will reach £3,294.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Register now for the Big Zero Show 2023 for FREE. To learn more visit: www.bigzeroshow.com and to get your FREE ticket visit: bit.ly/BigZeroShow2023

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast