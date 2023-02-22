Ofgem to unveil new energy price cap next week

Britain’s energy regulator is expected to announce the new price cap next week.

The new energy price cap will come into play on the 1st of April.

The price cap, which is a cap on a unit of gas and electricity with standing charges taken into account, sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers for each kilowatt hour of energy they use.

The government has already said that its Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) will rise to £3,000 in April,

Currently, under the EPG, households with a ‘typical’ amount of energy usage, paying by direct debit, would currently pay £2,500 a year.

From 1st April 2023, prices are predicted to rise by 20% on average, meaning the energy bills for a typical household will increase.

A few days ago, Cornwall Insight predicted that the level of the price cap in April will reach £3,294.