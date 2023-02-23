Drax Hydro’s workers to strike as pay row escalates

Workers employed by Drax Hydro Limited, which operates power stations across Scotland have voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay.

The Unite union has said around 50 Unite members covering Stonebyres (Lanark), Cruachan (Loch Awe) and Glenlee (Castle Douglas) power stations voted yes to strike action by 84.6%.

The union will announce the strike days next week.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Drax Hydro is a profitable energy company and it can afford to pay its workforce significantly more than the current offer.

“It is also part of a wider Drax Group with underlying earnings for last year projected to be around a staggering £680 million. This is a classic case of corporate greed and now the UK faces a threat of power cuts due to Drax’s greed.”

A Drax spokesperson told ELN: “In the event of industrial action, there is no risk to public electricity supplies and Drax has robust plans in place to ensure our plants in Scotland remain safe. We have put forward a generous full and final pay settlement which rewards our valued colleagues with a significant pay rise worth 10%.

“We are deeply disappointed that Unite is planning to go forward with this unnecessary action which will see colleagues lose money instead of securing a significant pay rise. Drax remains open to dialogue with Unite to avoid industrial action.”