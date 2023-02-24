Britain to speed up grid connections

The UK’s system operator has announced a reform of the way power generators apply to connect to the system to ramp up renewable energy capacity.

The ESO has said it has initiated a five-point plan to update the existing connections process for the electricity transmission grid.

It has previously been reported that new renewable energy and battery projects need more than ten years to get connected to the grid.

This is because the existing process was designed 20 years ago for a time when applications were submitted by a smaller number of large fossil fuel generators.

National Grid ESO‘s plan aims to accelerate the speed of grid connections and includes measures specially designed to treat storage differently to allow projects to connect faster.

The system operator is also developing new terms for connection contracts to “manage the queue more efficiently so that those projects that are progressing can connect and those that are not can leave the queue.”

Further to these short-term actions, the ESO has already begun a programme of longer-term reform of the whole connections process.

Julian Leslie, ESO Head of Networks and Chief Engineer, said: “We’re evolving our network to make it fit for the future, to deliver net zero and keep clean power flowing to the growing number of homes and business across Great Britain, fuelling our economy.

“We recognise the frustration some of our connections customers are experiencing and through this package of short-term initiatives and longer-term reforms we are determined to address the challenges with the current process which was not designed to operate the sheer scale of applications we are receiving today.”