Glitch leaves energy customers paying 1% of gas bills

A “few thousand” Octopus customers have been undercharged by 99.9%.

Affected customers were notified by the energy supplier that they had been paying just 1% of their gas consumption over the past few months.

This was due to a glitch which impacted households that have old-style gas meters.

The issue, which was first reported by the i, has now been resolved.

An Octopus Energy spokesperson told ELN: “We are doing everything we can to help customers with their bills this winter, including grants from our £15 million Octo Assist fund and free electric blankets, among other things.

“We spotted a data feed error from a third party affecting a very small group of customers with older gas meters which still used imperial measurements.

“The customers in question got a 99% discount on their gas usage for a few months over winter, which we have honoured up to their latest bills. Customers don’t need to worry, the error is now fixed and all those affected have already been contacted.

“Several customers have since let us know they were aware the payments were lower than expected but that they were enjoying the discounts. Of course, we are offering further support to any affected customers as required.”