UK launches fast-track approach for large-scale renewables planning

The government has published today a new action plan to make sure major infrastructure projects such as new offshore wind farms and wastewater management facilities receive planning permission faster.

A new fast-track process will be piloted, with powers for the Secretary of State to set shorter timelines for certain projects.

The plan recognises that ‘nationally significant infrastructure projects’ (NSIP) are of national importance and should go through a separate planning process from other infrastructure projects.

It has been estimated that between 2012 and 2021 there was a 65% increase in the time it took for projects to go through the NSIP process and the action plan aims to tackle this.

Local Government Minister Lee Rowley said: “For us to meet our goals, it is vital we have the right infrastructure in place now and for the future.

“The plan we have published today demonstrates the commitment across government to ensuring the planning system supports us to improve our energy security and deliver the major transport links and essential facilities this country needs to thrive.”