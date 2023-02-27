First reactor to be built in more than 30 years arrives at Hinkley Point C

The first new nuclear reactor for a British power station for more than 30 years has arrived in Somerset.

It is the first of two nuclear reactors which will be installed at Hinkley Point C – each reactor is predicted to provide enough electricity for three million homes.

The reactor, made by Framatome in France, comes from the same factory which made the last nuclear reactor for a British power station at Sizewell B in Suffolk which became operational in 1995.

The reactor arrived in Britain at Avonmouth Docks in Bristol before being transported by barge to Combwich Wharf on the River Parrett in Somerset.

The final journey was a five-hour trip for four miles by a transporter to its permanent home on the construction site.

The arrival of the reactor marks a significant milestone for Hinkley Point C, where more than 8,000 workers are working on site every day.

It will be installed in the reactor building after the dome is lifted into place.

A few days ago, French utility EDF warned the costs of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant could rise more than 20% higher than its estimate last year.