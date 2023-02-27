Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Nearly 900,000 more households to receive £400 energy bill grants

Households with no direct links to energy suppliers, such as those living in park homes and care homes will benefit from the new scheme

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 27 February 2023
Image: Deatonphotos / Shutterstock

People living in park homes and care homes will be among those who will soon receive a discount of £400 on their energy bills.

It is estimated that 900,000 more households across England, Scotland and Wales will benefit from the government’s new scheme.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has announced the launch of a new online application portal today.

Ministers said households without a direct relationship to an electricity supplier can now apply to receive the support as a one-off, non-repayable sum.

This is part of the government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS).

For those without online access, a customer helpline is available to assist eligible customers.

Minister at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Amanda Solloway said: “We understand the pressure households are under which is why we have already stepped in to pay around half of people’s energy bills this winter and from today, thousands more will be able to apply security for their £400.

“Today, I am urging everyone who couldn’t get their EBSS discounts in the regular way to apply via our secure channels. If you don’t have a direct contract with an electricity supplier, it’s essential you submit your application as soon as possible. The sooner you do, the sooner help can get to you.”

