Liverpool commits to Paris Agreement for live events

Licenses will only be provided for concerts that have agreed to cut emissions by at least 50%

Kiran Bose
Tuesday 28 February 2023
Image: cowardlion / Shutterstock

Liverpool has become the first British city to pledge to the Paris Agreement for its major live events.

This comes in the run up to it hosting Eurovision this May, with a commitment to only provide licenses to festivals or concerts that have agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least half.

In addition to this, using renewable energy to power the show and cutting the number of cars taking fans to and from concerts will also be considered in its license approval.

Liverpool becomes the first local authority to commit to this, although more than 75% of all the UK’s local authorities have declared the status of a climate emergency.

The decision follows research by Manchester University’s Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, revealing that reducing car travel to festivals is imperative in quashing their carbon footprint.

TRSNMT Festival was found to have the lowest carbon emissions per fan, as it had the least parking spaces available.

The study intimates that lowering available car park spaces by 70% could reduce a festival’s carbon footprint by 50%.

Liverpool’s new license stipulations will come into force in 2024 for all events for the next five years.

