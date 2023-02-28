Ofgem boss renews call for social tariff

The Chief Executive of Ofgem has highlighted the need for more targeted support, including a social tariff for more vulnerable customers.

Yesterday, the energy regulator announced the quarterly energy price cap for the period 1st April 2023 to 30th June 2023.

Ofgem said from 1st April the energy price cap for households with average energy consumption paying by monthly direct debit, will fall by £999 to £3,280.

Jonathan Brearley said: “Often the root cause of people falling into debt is that even with the extensive government support available, millions of households are struggling to pay their bills.

“While the price cap has been effective in preventing customers from being charged more than they should, it does not provide a means to ensure vulnerable customers and those on low incomes can afford the energy they need when prices are so high.

“That is why we think there is a case for examining, with urgency, the feasibility of a social tariff, or other similarly targeted support, to customers in the most vulnerable situations.”

Last month, during his speech at the Institute for Government, Mr Brearley said that some of the practices of the past need to give way to new more ‘flexible’ ways to protect customers and energy companies.

The boss of the energy regulator continued: “Within our remit Ofgem will continue to hold suppliers to account to ensure they treat consumers fairly, and have robust processes in place to provide support to those who need it most.

“But we cannot compel suppliers to sell energy to consumers at a loss. Decisions requiring changes to spending, tax, or the law, are rightly a matter for elected Ministers.”