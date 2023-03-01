‘For net zero’s success, public sector must take charge’

Public institutions need to be leaders in the net zero transition.

That’s according to a report by the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE), arguing that confidence will be critical to its success – and this can be created by the government and public sector.

Local authorities are key in this process, the ADE claims – as they can help people understand the importance of implementing net zero and how this will impact their future.

The report, however, caveats this by stating the government will need to provide more resources to local authorities to make this happen.

Openly sharing the benefits experienced by reducing emissions, the steps taken to achieve this and lessons that can be used from past experiences in the coming years is also important.

The analysis also calls for it to be a requirement for public spending that suppliers demonstrate that they are transitioning to net zero in line with the UK’s circled date of 2050.

Author of the report, Joanne Wade, said: “There is an opportunity here for the public sector to drive change. A successful transition to net zero is one that involves everyone and the public sector has many roles to play, both to show that everyone can be involved and also to show that everyone must play their part.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has been approached for comment.