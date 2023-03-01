Shapps: Suppliers must stand ready to pass cost cuts to consumers

The Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary is set to warn energy suppliers that they must be ready to pass on cuts to wholesale energy prices to customers.

Grant Shapps is expected to use a speech at Chatham House today to put energy companies on notice as he sets outs his ambition for the UK to have “amongst the cheapest wholesale electricity prices in Europe”.

It comes just as Ofgem unveiled a new energy price cap and the government hinted at new measures that could potentially protect struggling households from rising bills.

Experts have already warned that billpayers are facing a 20% hike in energy bills from April while charities have called for a freeze on the rise in the Energy Price Guarantee.

Mr Shapps will also say he will have a laser-like focus on this mission so that, “never again should Putin or anyone like him even think they can hold the UK to ransom”.

The Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary will also hit out against “enviro-extremists” like Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, disrupting people’s lives and diverting vital police resources through their tactics – arguing instead that people will back action to tackle climate change where they can also see the benefits.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to say: “I have one overriding mission in this new job – for the UK to have amongst the cheapest wholesale electricity prices in Europe. This is critical to consumers, to our country and to our planet.

“Making the most of our position as a world-leaders in renewables and nuclear technology, home-grown sources that will shield households from the worst excesses of the volatile global fossil fuel markets. And suppliers must be ready to pass those savings onto customers.

“Families have seen the impact on the pounds in their pockets of Putin’s illegal march on Ukraine a year ago – and it has opened the world’s eyes to just how vulnerable we are to tyrants like him.

“Working towards this overarching goal of cheaper wholesale electricity will mean we will be powering Britain from Britain, increasing our energy security and independence – the kind of independence that comes from having the four biggest wind farms off our shores.

“And all this will be better for our planet – energy security and tackling climate change are ultimately two sides of the same coin. And it will be this – not the eco-extremists like Extinction Rebellion causing disruption and dismay – that will have people voting with their feet as they see the benefits of achieving net zero.”