Ofgem proposes to build ‘world’s first’ distributed energy ‘super’ marketplace

Ofgem has launched a consultation on ways to boost the grid’s flexibility in a bid to build what is described as the world’s first distributed energy super marketplace.

The energy regulator has proposed a common digital energy infrastructure that could help eliminate wasted renewable energy.

Britain could soon see a common platform that will help unite existing markets by facilitating the buying and selling of surplus electricity from batteries, power generation and smart devices, like electric vehicles (EVs).

Akshay Kaul, Interim Director of Infrastructure and Security of Supply said: “Currently, energy markets are complicated, fragmented and difficult to navigate, making it difficult for small assets like EVs and heat pumps to join in and putting off potential sellers and investors,

“We are setting out plans for how we can standardise open markets – specifically by creating an ambitious vision for distributed flexibility involving a common ‘digital energy infrastructure’ which will allow more communities, businesses and organisations to buy and sell surplus renewable electricity and services when and where they need it.

“A single digital platform will allow users to access multiple markets transparently and simply. The more energy consumers can help and participate and be rewarded for doing so, the more renewable energy we can successfully accommodate and the more secure our energy supplies.”