Will ULEZ cameras be used to police “pay-as-you-drive scheme”?

Cameras installed to monitor the day-to-day operation of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) could reportedly be used to run a future “pay-as-you-drive” scheme in London.

A few days ago, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the London Assembly that he asked Transport for London (TfL) to look into developing a scheme which would deploy a more “sophisticated” technology to charge road users.

Mr Khan said: “Automatic numberplate recognition cameras could form part of the potential operation of such a scheme but no proposals have been developed.”

TfL plans to install more than 2,700 additional cameras across outer London to complement the ULEZ expansion in August, with 300 already put up across some boroughs.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told ELN: “TfL has outlined how one future option could be to abolish existing charges and replace them with a single simpler road user charging scheme which could take into account factors such as local public transport availability, employment and income, but the technology required is still many years away.

“Any formal proposals which could be developed in the future would be subject to consultation with information provided on detailed scheme proposals and their likely impacts.”