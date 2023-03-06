UK urged to insulate historic buildings

Major organisations have today called on the government to lay out a national plan to insulate Britain’s historic buildings.

The report, published by the National Trust, Historic England, the Crown Estate and property companies Peabody and Grosvenor, suggests retrofitting the UK’s historic buildings would support 290,000 jobs and boost the UK economy by £35 billion, as well as slashing Britain’s carbon emissions.

Those buildings built before 1919 are defined as historic buildings.

The organisations said an extra 105,000 workers, including plumbers, electricians and carpenters were needed to make historic buildings more energy efficient.

This is more than double the number currently working on the issue.

The authors of the report urge ministers to implement a national retrofit strategy that would underpin the necessary training and funding.

Tom Burrows, Grosvenor’s Executive Director of Sustainability and Innovation, said: “The UK needs a long-term national retrofit strategy, led by the government, positively bringing together training, funding and standards to sensitively decarbonise our historic buildings.

“Only then can we truly seize this opportunity to tackle a significant source of greenhouse emissions while protecting our much-loved built heritage.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told ELN: “Our Heat and Buildings strategy sets out the action we’re taking to reduce emissions from buildings in the near term and provides a clear long-term framework to enable industry to invest and deliver the transition to low-carbon heating.

“We’re working to review the barriers to installing energy efficiency measures in conservation areas and listed buildings, and investing £9.2 million through our Home Decarbonisation Skills Competition to deliver accredited training at scale to the building of retrofit, energy efficiency and heat pump sectors in England.”