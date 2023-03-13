Wales gives green light to its first-ever floating windfarm

The Welsh Government has granted consent for Wales’ first floating windfarm.

The Project Erebus windfarm will be located 40 kilometres off the coast of Pembrokeshire and will house seven 14MW turbines on floating platforms.

This is predicted to provide enough energy to power 93,000 homes.

Erebus is part of the first phase of a 4GW renewable energy development in the Celtic Sea – future phases of the development could realise an additional 20GW of renewable energy.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “We are ambitious for the floating offshore wind sector in Wales – we believe it has the potential to deliver sustainable sources of energy into the future and it is also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to open up new markets for local suppliers and to create thousands of high-quality jobs in Wales.”

Mike Scott, project managing director at Blue Gem Wind, said: “Erebus, which will be the first floating wind farm in Wales, will play a crucial role in advancing the deployment of what will become a globally important low carbon technology.”

Blue Gem Wind, the joint venture between TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group, is currently on target to begin operating the 100MW Erebus project in 2026.