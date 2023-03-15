Questions raised over EPG extension to all households

The widely anticipated extension of the Energy Price Guarantee across England, Wales, and Scotland will bring benefits to millions of households.

However, some are questioning the rationale behind the policy, as it offers universal help to all households, regardless of their energy bill situation.

Critics argue that the £3 billion cost of the extension could be better spent if targeted towards those who are most in need.

Simon Virley CB, Vice Chair and Head of Energy and Natural Resources at consultancy KPMG in the UK, said: “While this move has been widely trailed, it can’t just be another three months where we wait and see what happens to wholesale prices.