Schools go green with community share offer!

Six schools are predicted to collectively save around £100,000 in annual energy costs

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 20 March 2023
Scunthorpe in North Lincolnshire is going green after a new scheme to make schools more eco-friendly has entered its next stage with a community share offer.

Residents with a North Lincolnshire postcode can invest as little as £50 in a community renewable energy project which aims to lower schoolsenergy bills and carbon footprint.

With interest rates projected at 4.5%, this crowdfunding-style project will help schools future-proof their energy needs, bring down bills and keep them low for years to come.

The local authority has set up a community benefit scheme called North Lincolnshire Community Energy.

Schools get solar panels free of charge and pay the fund for the energy they use at heavily discounted rates.

Any profits made by the project will go back into more green initiatives in North Lincolnshire.

Six schools have already benefited from the first phase of the scheme – together, they are set to save £100,000 in energy costs each year.

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Councillor Rob Waltham, said: “This is a fantastic scheme that will help schools go green and save money.”

Councillor David Rose, a cabinet member for the environment, said: “This is a practical way for our community to help tackle climate change. It’s also part of our ambitious plans, which will reduce our environmental impact and help other organisations too.”

