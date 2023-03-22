MP calls out Energy Department for “keeping screens on after hours”

An MP has criticised the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) for keeping their screens on after working hours, calling it ironic given their focus on energy efficiency.

Richard Foord, Liberal Democrats Defence spokesperson and MP for Tiverton and Honiton tweeted: “Walking in Westminster last night I passed the offices of the newly constituted DESNZ.

“So imagine my surprise when I found the building brightly lit with electric screens and all at 7pm in the evening, rather ironic if you ask me.”

A DESNZ spokesperson told ELN: “Lights in our headquarters are motion-activated, so will be set off at night by security patrols and staff that are still working.

“They are not lit if there are no staff in the area. Some lighting in the reception and emergency escape staircases remains on for safety reasons, and we have shortened the time it takes for lighting set off by sensors to switch back off again.

“The outward facing screens in our office are manually updated to share our latest departmental information and we will continue to monitor how frequently these are used.”