Orkney waters set to sparkle with new 30MW tidal project

Renewable energy firm Orbital Marine Power has been awarded an Option Agreement from Crown Estate Scotland for a 30MW tidal energy project in the Westray Firth, Orkney.

The company has a grid connection in place to service the project, located next to the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), where it already operates the 2MW O2, the “world’s most powerful” tidal turbine.

Orbital plans to install three more tidal turbines at EMEC following Contracts for Difference awarded last year.

The Westray project is expected to result in over £120 million of domestic supply chain spend and create hundreds of jobs.

Orbital Marine Power Chief Executive Officer Andrew Scott expressed his confidence in tidal energy projects to provide secure and renewable energy – he said: “We’re proud to be building that vision in Orkney with this investment in our Westray Project.”

MP for Orkney and Shetland Alistair Carmichael sees the progress in the Westray project as a positive indication of the potential for tidal stream energy in the region.

Sian Wilson, from Crown Estate Scotland, considers the project as an opportunity to tap into the vast tidal energy resource in Orkney Waters and help transition towards a decarbonised energy system.