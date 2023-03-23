Wind power gets major boost from uni-industry collaboration

A partnership between four UK universities and global energy companies Siemens Gamesa and Ørsted has resulted in improvements to offshore wind turbines, making them more efficient, lighter and cheaper.

The collaboration has also led to better ways of predicting issues and faults, which could help offshore wind turbines run for longer and generate more renewable energy.

The £7.7 million partnership between the Universities of Sheffield, Durham, Hull and the energy companies has developed several projects, including improvements to the direct-drive generator, materials and health monitoring of components.

These advancements are expected to help reduce costs and drive down the cost of offshore wind energy.

The partnership was funded by the UKRI Prosperity Partnership programme, which supports research into real-life problems identified by industrial partners.

According to Professor Zi-Qiang Zhu, an expert in Electrical Machines and Drives at the University of Sheffield, the use of modern direct-drive generators eliminates 50% of wind turbine components, increasing system reliability.

The research team has also discovered ways to further enhance generator efficiency through the use of superior materials, leading to a 20% reduction in manufacturing costs.

Dave Bould, Senior Project Representative from Ørsted, said: “Modern wind turbines are massive structures that, ideally, should last for the entire life of an offshore wind farm without needing replacement or significant maintenance.

“Replacing a structure of this size in the harsh offshore environment is a very costly and time-consuming exercise that results in significant amounts of lost electricity generation.”