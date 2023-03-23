Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Rolls-Royce eyeing Finland for mini-nuclear reactors construction

The company is awaiting a government decision on investment for their small modular reactors

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 23 March 2023
A consortium led by Rolls-Royce has proposed a joint investment of more than £500m on designing a small modular reactor. Image: Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce is considering expanding its small modular reactor (SMR) plan into Finland.

Nordic energy company Fortum and nuclear power arm Rolls-Royce SMR have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities for the deployment of small modular reactors in Finland and Sweden.

Fortum is conducting a newbuild feasibility study exploring the prerequisites for new nuclear in both countries.

Rolls-Royce SMR is looking to bring a factory-built SMR capable of generating 470MW of low carbon electricity to the market.

Rolls Royce SMR is awaiting the UK government’s decision on whether to invest in the smaller, less expensive modular reactors costing £1.8 billion per 470 MW units.

The company has received £210 million of taxpayer cash, but Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has stated that all projects will undergo a competitive tender process.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast