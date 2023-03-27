Efficiency & Environment

EDF starts operating first solar farms in Ireland

With a combined capacity of 17MW, the three facilities will have enough power for 6,000 homes

Monday 27 March 2023
Image: Alexey Fedorenko / Shutterstock

EDF has started operating its first three solar farms in Ireland.

With a combined capacity of 17MW, the three facilities will have enough power for 6,000 homes – the French energy giant has said.

These have been built in Kilkenny and Wexford under the government’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme.

The Irish government has set a target to produce 8GW of solar power by 2030.

Jenny Howard, EDF Renewables Ireland’s Head of Development, said: “We’re very proud to have developed some of the first solar farms in Ireland. Solar energy has a crucial role to play in ensuring Ireland has a diverse, low-carbon energy mix and can safeguard its own supply of electricity.”

