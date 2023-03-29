ENGIE snaps up 50MW battery storage project in Scotland

ENGIE has secured a new 50MW ready-to-build battery storage project in Scotland.

The project was developed by Hive Energy, EcoDev Group, Sirius Group, and Ethical Power, with energisation planned for the second half of 2024.

This acquisition is part of ENGIE’s sustainable growth investments, which were announced on 21st February.

The group plans to increase investments by 50% for the period of 2023-2025, with a focus on accelerating the development of renewables and decarbonisation solutions.

ENGIE aims to add 10GW of battery storage capacity to the grid by 2030, mainly in Europe and the US.

Aidan Connolly, Head of Battery Storage UK at ENGIE, commented: “The project highlights ENGIE’s commitment to building upon its leading position in the UK’s power flexibility market, where these battery energy storage system assets will operate alongside ENGIE’s existing pumped storage capacity.”